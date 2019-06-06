Home

Alicia Sandoval Obituary
San Juan - Alicia Sandoval, 64, went home to the Lord Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.

She was a lifetime resident of San Juan and member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish. Mrs. Sandoval enjoyed traveling to visit historical locations, listening to country and gospel music. She was a teacher for 34 years and loved children. Alicia enjoyed watching the Golden Girls in the company of her daughter, San Juanita. She is going to be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Mrs. Sandoval is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Juan Roel Sandoval; her parents, Camilo and Paula Garcia; two sisters, Anita Martinez and Aida Garcia; her parents-in-law, Jose Roel and Gloria Sandoval; a brother-in-law, Artemio Sandoval.

She is survived by one daughter, San Juanita Roelle Sandoval of San Juan; six siblings, Camilo (Paula) Garcia Jr. of Alamo, Pedro (Margarita) Garcia, Rogelio Garcia, Rosa L. (Ernesto) Guajardo, Rebecca (Berni) Dimas, Roberto (Eunice) Garcia, all of San Juan; in-laws, Alberto (Frances) Sandoval, Roberto (Mary Adna) Sandoval, both of San Juan, Yolanda (Martin) Windchester of Austin; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, June 6, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral mass will take place at 9 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on June 6, 2019
