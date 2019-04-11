Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Resources
More Obituaries for Alicia Hernandez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alicia Vargas Hernandez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alicia Vargas Hernandez Obituary
EDINBURG - Alicia Vargas Hernandez, 64, went home to our Lord Monday, April 8, 2019, in San Antonio, TX.

Born in McAllen, she had lived in Edinburg most of her life. She graduated from McAllen High School in 1975. Alicia was a very spiritual human that enjoyed helping others. She was always dressed to impressed, looking beautiful. In her free time, she enjoyed BBQ's on Sunday with her family. Her charming charisma is going to be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Luis Hernandez, Sr.

Mrs. Hernandez is survived by one daughter, Vanessa (Sam) Rico of Edinburg; two sons, Luis (Melissa) Hernandez, II of San Antonio, Keith (Ana) Hernandez of Edinburg; five grandchildren; and five siblings.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, April 11, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen.

Pallbearers will be, Keith Hernandez, Michael Wyatt, Frank Gomez II, Homer Cespedes Jr., David Gonzalez, and Geraldo Ramirez.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now