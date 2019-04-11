EDINBURG - Alicia Vargas Hernandez, 64, went home to our Lord Monday, April 8, 2019, in San Antonio, TX.



Born in McAllen, she had lived in Edinburg most of her life. She graduated from McAllen High School in 1975. Alicia was a very spiritual human that enjoyed helping others. She was always dressed to impressed, looking beautiful. In her free time, she enjoyed BBQ's on Sunday with her family. Her charming charisma is going to be greatly missed by her family and friends.



She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Luis Hernandez, Sr.



Mrs. Hernandez is survived by one daughter, Vanessa (Sam) Rico of Edinburg; two sons, Luis (Melissa) Hernandez, II of San Antonio, Keith (Ana) Hernandez of Edinburg; five grandchildren; and five siblings.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, April 11, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen.



Pallbearers will be, Keith Hernandez, Michael Wyatt, Frank Gomez II, Homer Cespedes Jr., David Gonzalez, and Geraldo Ramirez.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary