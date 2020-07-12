1/1
Alla Mae Westbrook
McAllen - Alla Mae (Quinn) Westbrook, born on February 4, 1933 in Greenville, MS went peacefully to the Lord on July 8, 2020. The family lived on a large Plantation and her Dad provided her with a pony to ride the countryside which she enjoyed thoroughly. She is preceded in death by her loving parents, Buford and Myrtle Quinn and her 5 siblings, 4 sisters and a brother. She married her loving husband, Herman Westbrook, San Angelo, TX at age 19 on April 5, 1952 lasting 67 years. She met her husband who was attending fight school at Greenville, MS and eventually became a fighter pilot. They had 3 children, 2 boys and a girl. Her daughter, Dabney lives in Pharr, TX and Glenn, and Wesley were lost in 2017. She was able to enjoy Okinawa for 4 years and London 3. She and her husband enjoyed travel to Europe circa 9 times. She preferred planning each tour without using a tour guide which required a car rental. Her favorite spots were Italy (Rome), Austria and the October fest in Germany. She was a gourmet cook and served food from around the world.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
