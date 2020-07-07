1/1
Alma B. Romero
McAllen, TX - On this day, July 2 2020, heaven gained an angel, Alma B. Romero. She was a loving wife and caring mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She is preceded in this life by her husband and soulmate Daniel Romero Sr. with 52 yrs. of marriage. Alma Blanca leaves behind an amazing family legacy. Her eldest daughter Alma M. Canales (Pat) (49 yrs.) from Dallas , TX married to Homero Canales Sr. for 31 yrs. with 5 beautiful children; Homero Jr., Justin A., Xable D., Celeste M. and Christian R. Canales. Next, her proceeding child Army Retired Daniel Romero Jr. (Gordo) (44 yrs.) from McAllen , TX. and his significant other Audrey Ramos from San Antonio, TX. and Daniel's amazing children Robert Thompson, Jason and Danielle V. Romero. Thirdly her 2nd beautiful daughter and our family cosmetologist, Marlena S. Romero (41 yrs.) from McAllen, Tx. and her 2 wonderful children Roddy Huerta Jr. and Ivey D. Huerta. Then lastly her youngest child, Omar J. Romero (40 yrs.) and wife of 10 yrs. Lisa Romero from MN and their children Ryan and Ethan Stinnett, Samantha and Kendra Romero.

Alma B. Romero is preceded by 12 great grandchildren: Xatana I. Guzman, Lyah, Pearla and Neviyah Canales (Dallas, TX), Maria Isabella and Valentina Leiah Romero (McAllen, TX.), Lorelai Grace Puente (McAllen, Tx) Liam Noah and Annalia Hope Thompson (San Antonio, Tx.), Bella and Braelynn Stinnett and Diamante Frank (MN).

Also, we must not forget her 2 beloved fur babies Gracie and Chorra. Alma Blanca follows a long line of Romero's from Texas to California. Her shoes will never ever be filled and she will sorely be missed not only for her generous heart but her "loving" ways with each and everyone of us. She was a beautiful person to all and taught many good ways of life such as cooking traditional family recipes, how to be kind and considerate of others, to love deeply and never back down. We humbly thank our gracious God for the little precious time we had with her. Rest in paradise beautiful soul as you will never ever be forgotten. Your legacy will live on through your family and friends and for this we are truly blessed & grateful. Until we see you later.

Published in The Monitor on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 7, 2020
With a heavy heart I send my condolences and prayers to my Tio Danny Romero,, and my cousins for the loss of his Wife,, Their Mother,, My Tia Alma B. Romero...she was a beautiful soul n will b missed greatly...I Love you Tia...RIP IN PARADISE WITH THE ALMIGHTY ❤
Selina Romero
Family
