|
|
Weslaco, TX - Weslaco, TX - Alma Cedillo, 64, passed away to be with the Lord on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Knapp Medical Center. Ms. Cedillo was born September 22, 1954 to Jose & Eduvijes Cedillo in Weslaco, TX. She is preceded in death by her mother & 1 sister, Alicia Cedillo Cornejo. Ms. Cedillo is survived by her father, Jose Cedillo of Weslaco, TX; 3 brothers, Jose R. Cedillo of Donna, TX, Artemio Cedillo of Weslaco, TX; 1 half-brother, Mario Aguirre, Sr. of Weslaco, TX. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. today, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 with a 7:00 p.m. rosary at Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco - Chapel of The Heavens. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Artemio Cedillo, Jr., Steven Cedillo, Mario Aguirre, Jr., Robert Aguirre, Caleb Siller & Jacob Siller. Arrangements are under the direction of Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc., 2602 N. Texas Ave., Weslaco, TX (956) 969-1461.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 11, 2019