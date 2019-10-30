Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
6:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALMA GUAJARDO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALMA DIANA GUAJARDO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALMA DIANA GUAJARDO Obituary
MERCEDES - Alma Diana Guajardo, 57, went home to the Lord Monday, October 28, 2019.

Born in Kingsville, she had lived most of life in Mercedes. Alma was a loving and caring mother and grandmother, her family was the center of her heart. Mrs. Guajardo is going to be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Timoteo Garcia; and her father, Gregorio Guajardo.

Alma is survived by three children, Amanda (Michael) Zamora, Gerardo Reyes, Maradi Garcia (Reggie Garza); five grandchildren, Maylynn Garza, Mariah Garza, Kayleen Zamora, Bishop Zamora, Nia Garcia; her mother, Diana Guajardo; five brothers and one sister.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. prayer service Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mercedes Memorial Restlawn in Mercedes.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now