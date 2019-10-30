|
MERCEDES - Alma Diana Guajardo, 57, went home to the Lord Monday, October 28, 2019.
Born in Kingsville, she had lived most of life in Mercedes. Alma was a loving and caring mother and grandmother, her family was the center of her heart. Mrs. Guajardo is going to be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Timoteo Garcia; and her father, Gregorio Guajardo.
Alma is survived by three children, Amanda (Michael) Zamora, Gerardo Reyes, Maradi Garcia (Reggie Garza); five grandchildren, Maylynn Garza, Mariah Garza, Kayleen Zamora, Bishop Zamora, Nia Garcia; her mother, Diana Guajardo; five brothers and one sister.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. prayer service Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mercedes Memorial Restlawn in Mercedes.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 30, 2019