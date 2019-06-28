The Monitor Obituaries
Alma Mae Biedinger


1943 - 2019
Alma Mae Biedinger Obituary
Brownsville - Alma Mae Biedinger, 76, born April 28, 1943, in Brownsville, Texas to Jose and Delores Briseno, passed away peacefully, on the morning of June 27, 2019.

Visiting hours will be held today, Friday, June 28, 2019 between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m., with a recitation of the holy rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. this evening within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 555 West St. Francis Street.

All services will conclude at the church and in accordance with Mrs. Biedinger's wishes cremation will follow.

Honored to serve as her pallbearers are Joe Lopez, Nicholas Patrick Torres, Ruben Joseph Lopez, Chris Torres, James Lee Ammons, and Michael Inzana.

Memories of Alma may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.

Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.
Published in The Monitor on June 28, 2019
