Brownsville - Alma Mae Biedinger, 76, born April 28, 1943, in Brownsville, Texas to Jose and Delores Briseno, passed away peacefully, on the morning of June 27, 2019.
Visiting hours will be held today, Friday, June 28, 2019 between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m., with a recitation of the holy rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. this evening within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 555 West St. Francis Street.
All services will conclude at the church and in accordance with Mrs. Biedinger's wishes cremation will follow.
Honored to serve as her pallbearers are Joe Lopez, Nicholas Patrick Torres, Ruben Joseph Lopez, Chris Torres, James Lee Ammons, and Michael Inzana.
