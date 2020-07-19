McAllen - Alma Vega Zamora, 68, passed away Thurs. 7/16/20, at DHR COVID ICU Unit. If you knew her, she was a very caring, kind, and professional person.She is preceded in death by her father, Guillermo Vega Sr.Alma is survived by her mom Rafaela Garcia Vega 93; husband Roberto McAllen, 2 sons, Roberto Jr (Carl) Edinburg, Omar (Julia) Plano and her favorite granddaughter Ava; her siblings Guillermo Jr, Adan (Gladys) Houston, Eloisa Brown (Mike) SA, Corina Salinas (Antonio) Laredo, Irma Zadeh (Mahmoud) Irving, Elva Vaught Grapevine, Yolanda SA, and Linda Sugarland. There's about 500 nephews and nieces from both families.She graduated from La Feria HS in 1970 and Pan American University in 1973. She got her M.Ed. from East Texas State in 1980. Alma taught in the following districts - Santa Maria, Chicago, Dallas and McAllen; she then became Principal at Sharyland and Mission then retired in 2005.Alma battled the COVID-19 for 20 days. She was hospitalized for 12 days and her last 4 on life support.She will be cremated without any funeral services because of the COVID-19 Virus.Alma will be missed very much by her family.