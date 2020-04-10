|
San Antonio, TX - Retired Sgt. Major Alfonso "Lee" Ramirez joined his Lord on April 3, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on June 9, 1934 in Weslaco, Texas to Hipolito and Emilia Daniel Ramirez. He served in the U.S. Army for 29 1/2 years and served two tours of duty in Vietnam. During his time serving his country, he was stationed in Belgium, Germany, Korea, France and Vietnam. After his military career, he served as a civil service employee for several years. Mr. Ramirez is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Maria Luisa Coronado Ramirez, three daughters, Christine Ramirez, Evelyn (Jerry) French, and Cathy (Tom) Taylor; two sons, Lee (Teri) Ramirez and Dominic (Jackee) Ramirez. He is also survived by two sisters, Paula (Juan) Cuellar and Juanita (Francisco) Marroquin; four brothers, Enrique (Olga) Ramirez, Jesus "JD" (Lina) Ramirez, Antonio (Maria) Ramirez and Hipolito Ramirez; his grandchildren, Alec Michael, Christian Alfonso, Jessica, Lee Gabriel Jr., Shelby, Kylee, Corey and Gary; and two great grandchildren, Collin and Damian. He is preceded in death by one brother Roberto (Angelita) Ramirez. He will always be remembered for his love for his family, his love for his country and his passion for country music.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapel. The service will be live streamed on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at noon. Interment will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 10, 2020