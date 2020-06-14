Alonzo Menchaca
McAllen - Mr. Alonzo Menchaca passed away peacefully into eternal sleep on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Grand Terrance Nursing Facility in McAllen. He was 95 years old. He was born in McAllen, Texas to Gorgonio and Herminia (Ortega) Menchaca on November 4, 1924.

His parents traveled to the valley by wagon train and it would take two weeks to get from San Diego, TX to McAllen. He was raised and lived all his life in McAllen, Alonzo was employed for over forty years with the city of McAllen. He was a life long truck driver. Alonzo had a hand in the building of Old Highway 83, now known as Business Highway 83. He loved deer hunting, family gatherings, visiting pawn shops, especially Danny's Pawn Shop, and he liked going to Point Blank Shooting Range. He also loved to Barbecue. Alonzo loved to collect guns and rifles. His prized possession is a 1911 Colt 45. He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle and friend. He would help everyone and anyone that need help. Alonzo Menchaca truly lived life to its fullest.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife: Eloisa Menchaca; a son: Roberto Menchaca; his parents; and his nine siblings.

Alonzo is survived by his children: Alonzo (Rafaela) Menchaca Jr., Carolina (Julio) Gomez, and Noe (Emma) Menchaca; 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 at Rivera Funeral Home, 1901 Pecan Blvd. in McAllen from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM with the recital of the Holy Rosary to begin at 6:30 PM. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Rivera Funeral Home Chapel in McAllen. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission. Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.



Published in The Monitor on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-2224
