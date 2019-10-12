Home

Mission - Altagracia A. Barrera, 82, left to be with the Lord on October 8, 2019 at her residence in Mission. She was born to Merced and Maria Guadalupe Arriaga on November 26, 1936 in Edinburg. She is now reunited with her parents: Merced and Maria Guadalupe Arriaga, brothers: Jose T. Arriaga, Fernando B. Arriaga, Valentin Arriaga and son: Lino Estanislado Barrera; who have preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband: Norberto R. Barrera; children: Norberto (Oralia) Barrera Jr., Nicolas (Annette) Barrera, San Juana (Ron) Cooper, Maria Barrera, Esmeralda (Eduardo) Garcia and Jose Eduardo (Priscilla) Barrera. She will also be greatly missed by 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; siblings: Aurea A de Leon, Bernarda B. Arriaga, Juan R. Arriaga and numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 3 pm to 9 pm with a rosary recited at 7 pm at Funeraria del Angel in Mission. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 pm, Monday, October 14, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 12, 2019
