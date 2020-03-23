Home

Alvaro De Ochoa Obituary
Mission, Texas - Alvaro De Ochoa, 55, passed away on March 19, 2020 at Mission Regional Medical Center in Mission, Texas. Alvaro will be remembered as a very hard worker and having previously worked for Williamson Construction, and recently was a superintendent for Noble Construction. He was a great father, and friend, and we have confidence that he is in heaven dancing and bar-b-cueing, and making everyone laugh.

He was preceded in death by his parents Manuel and Elva De Ochoa.

He is survived by his wife, of 33 years, Mercedes De Ochoa; children Jessica De Ochoa, Alvaro De Ochoa Jr., Alexandra De Ochoa; siblings Elia Tovar, Aurelia Fernandez, Yolanda Cantu, Rodolfo De Ochoa, & Manuel De Ochoa, as well as by numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by many co-workers and friends.

A private service will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 12 noon at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission, TX. Contact the family for instructions concerning Facebook Live in order to participate in service.

Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 23, 2020
