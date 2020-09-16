1/1
Alvaro Salinas
Edinburg - Alvaro Salinas, 73, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at his residence in Edinburg.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Pablo and Santos Salinas.

Mr. Salinas is survived by his wife, Maria Esther Salinas; three children, Alvaro Salinas Jr., Sandra (Jose) Saldana, Sylvia Salinas; six grandchildren, Jose Saldana Jr., Joanna Hernandez, Amanda Hernandez, Alicia Hernandez, Alexandra Salinas, Matias Salinas; two siblings, Herminia Rodriguez and Ercilia Garza.

Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. rosary Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m., Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in McAllen.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
SEP
16
Rosary
06:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
SEP
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
