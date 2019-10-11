|
WESLACO - Longtime Senior English and Speech teacher and elementary school Principal Alvin Carl (Al) Smith died early Monday morning on October 7, 2019, in his home in Weslaco, attended and survived by the love of his life, his wife, Anna. He was born in Mt. Sylvan, Texas, on July 20, 1931, to Homer and Myrtle Braly Smith.
He is survived by his loving wife of forty five years, Anna, his children, daughter Carla Shelton of Orange, Texas, son Kelly (Libby) Smith of Weslaco, Texas, and daughter Suzanne (James) Reed of Orangefield, Texas, 9 grandchildren James (Carolina) Shelton, Rebecca Knott, T.J. Reed, Chance (Chelsea) Reed, Melissa (Josh) Trim, Patrick, Mary, Zachary, and Kathleen Smith and 6 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Leo (Viola) Smith of Lindale, Texas, sisters Aleene (Jerry) Lewis of Van, Texas, and Elouise (John) Clower of Grand Saline, Texas, and numerous other relatives and friends.
His son, Kelly, and daughter-in-law, Libby, and sister-in-law, Nellie, were also with him when he died and helped Anna so much during his illness.
Ever the teacher, Al wrote most of this obituary including the following a few weeks ago: "Smith was a positive influence on many of his students. He said that of his years in education he wanted to be remembered for only two things: 1) his light-hearted approach to teaching American literature and 2) his ability to pop thumb knuckles of 10-year-old students."
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12, from 12:30-2:00 pm. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, 2 pm, at McCaleb Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Weslaco City Cemetery.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 11, 2019