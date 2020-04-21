Alyssa Gomez
McAllen - Alyssa Gomez, 18, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio. She was born in McAllen and a senior at McAllen I.S.D. Alyssa is survived by her parents, Lulu and T.J. Tijerina of Edinburg; five siblings, Michaela Gomez, Sei Tijerina, Alexis Tijerina, Joe Derek Tijerina, Michael Tijerina, all of Edinburg; boyfriend, Jonathan Truong of Edinburg; grandparents, Eduardo Rendon, Hermila Medina; grandparents, Connie and Modesto Gomez; numerous aunts, uncles; other relatives; and a host of friends. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. today, April 21, 2020, at 3702 West Rogers Rd. in Edinburg. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Roselawn Cemetery in McAllen. Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.

Published in The Monitor on Apr. 21, 2020.
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
