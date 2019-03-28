Pharr - Amado Cortez Jr., 78, went home peacefully to our Lord Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at his residence in Pharr, TX.



Amado spent over 50 years in the finance and banking industry. He retired in 2005 from First National Bank of Edinburg, where he was vice-president of lending for 24 years. Amado was a past president of the McAllen Evening Lions Club and various other civil organizations throughout his life.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Amado Sr. and Eloisa Cortez; two sisters, Anglentina Gomez, Angelina Ozuna; two brothers, Abelardo and Rolando Cortez.



Amado is survived by the mother of his children, Maria "Helen" Cortez; his son, Ricardo Cortez; a daughter, Ann Ellen Cortez, both of Pharr; two sisters, Ninfa Martinez, and Eloisa (Joe) Salazar, both of Aurora, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, March 28, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Pharr. Cremation will take place at Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary