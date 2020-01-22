The Monitor Obituaries
Amado Olivarez Jr. Obituary
Pharr - Amado Olivarez Jr., 58, went to be with our Lord Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Houston. Amado is preceded in death by his brother, Abel Olivarez.

Mr. Olivarez was a loyal employee to H.E.B. where he worked for over 28 years and was a Unit Director at several stores across the Valley. He was currently serving as a store operations leadership recruiter where he had the opportunity to mentor future top store Leaders. His passion for inspiring the next generation of H.E.B. leadership was a true highlight in his professional career. He will always be loved and missed by all who knew him.

Mr. Olivarez is survived by his wife, Diana Olivarez; four children, Darla (Rigo) Hernandez, Marco (Jackie) Olivarez, Megan (Kenneth) Voet, Amado (Jennifer) Olivarez III; nine grandchildren, Max, Cecilia, Penelope, Kian, Hagen, Kelly, Charlotte, Mia, Matthew; his parents, Amado Sr, and Gloria Olivarez; three brothers, Armando, Jose, and Antonio Olivarez; his sister, Marlen Olivarez; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 6 :30 p.m. rosary, Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Reception will follow at Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 22, 2020
