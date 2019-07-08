Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amadora Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amadora G. Garcia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amadora G. Garcia Obituary
Edinburg - Amadora G. Garcia, 95, went home to the Lord Friday, July 5, 2019, at Edinburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in La Sal, Colorada, Starr County, TX Amadora lived in Edinburg for over 15 years and was a former resident of La Gloria, TX. She worked and retired from San Isidro Independent School District as a cafeteria cook for many years.

Amadora is preceded in death by her husband, Jose Garcia.

She is survived by six children, Maria Elena Garcia of San Antonio, Juan Manuel "Johnny" (Marisela) Garcia of Delmita, Jose "Joe" Adalberto Garcia of Houston, Gloria D. (Oscar) Garcia Ramos of San Isidro, San Juanita "Janie" G. (Ernest) Rodriguez of Edinburg, Rene (Luz Solis) Garcia of Edinburg; 9 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, July 8, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now