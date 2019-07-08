|
|
Edinburg - Amadora G. Garcia, 95, went home to the Lord Friday, July 5, 2019, at Edinburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in La Sal, Colorada, Starr County, TX Amadora lived in Edinburg for over 15 years and was a former resident of La Gloria, TX. She worked and retired from San Isidro Independent School District as a cafeteria cook for many years.
Amadora is preceded in death by her husband, Jose Garcia.
She is survived by six children, Maria Elena Garcia of San Antonio, Juan Manuel "Johnny" (Marisela) Garcia of Delmita, Jose "Joe" Adalberto Garcia of Houston, Gloria D. (Oscar) Garcia Ramos of San Isidro, San Juanita "Janie" G. (Ernest) Rodriguez of Edinburg, Rene (Luz Solis) Garcia of Edinburg; 9 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, July 8, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on July 8, 2019