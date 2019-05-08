PHARR - Amalia A. Bravo, 95, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 6, 2019 at PaxVilla Hospice & Palliative Care in McAllen. She was born on August 9, 1923 to Jose and Petra Aguilar in Donna, Texas.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Elias Bravo and parents Jose and Petra Aguilar.



She is survived by her children, Manuel Luis (Anita) Bravo and Lucilla Bravo. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Horacio (Claudia) Garza, Jennifer J. (Enrique) Alvarez, Luis Rogelio (Veronica) Bravo, Jose Manuel Bravo, Erica Marie (Jose) Lopez, Daniel Lee Bravo and 12 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 11-10 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Funeral service will be Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr.



Interment to follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr. Published in The Monitor on May 8, 2019