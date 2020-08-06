Mission - Amalia Cavazos, 85, of Mission Texas, passed away peacefully in her home July 29th, 2020, with her family Elizabeth, Eutimo, Elsa, Iris, Amanda, Daisy, by her side. She was born October 14th, 1934, in Harlingen Texas. She was married to Abel Cavazos and had 16 kids together. Amalia is survived by her sister Rosalinda Reyes, 15 kids, Connie, Elizabeth, Abel Jr, Blanca, Carlos, Amado, Dinora, Norma, Amalia, Aminta, Sandra, Noemi, Cristina, Elsa, and Amanda along with 48 grand children, and over 80 great grand children. Amalia is predeceased by her husband Abel Cavazos, and by her son Emilio Cavazos. Amalia was a wonderful wife/mother/sister/grandma who taught us all many special things in life. Amalia leaves nothing but beautiful memories and a legacy behind. Viewing ceremony will be held on Thursday, August 6th from 4:30pm-8:30pm at Flores Funeral Home. The burial will take place Friday, August 7th at 11am at Valley Memorial Gardens cemetery. Funeral services are under the direction of Flores Funeral Home in Mission.



