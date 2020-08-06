1/1
Amalia Cavazos
1934 - 2020
Mission - Amalia Cavazos, 85, of Mission Texas, passed away peacefully in her home July 29th, 2020, with her family Elizabeth, Eutimo, Elsa, Iris, Amanda, Daisy, by her side. She was born October 14th, 1934, in Harlingen Texas. She was married to Abel Cavazos and had 16 kids together. Amalia is survived by her sister Rosalinda Reyes, 15 kids, Connie, Elizabeth, Abel Jr, Blanca, Carlos, Amado, Dinora, Norma, Amalia, Aminta, Sandra, Noemi, Cristina, Elsa, and Amanda along with 48 grand children, and over 80 great grand children. Amalia is predeceased by her husband Abel Cavazos, and by her son Emilio Cavazos. Amalia was a wonderful wife/mother/sister/grandma who taught us all many special things in life. Amalia leaves nothing but beautiful memories and a legacy behind. Viewing ceremony will be held on Thursday, August 6th from 4:30pm-8:30pm at Flores Funeral Home. The burial will take place Friday, August 7th at 11am at Valley Memorial Gardens cemetery. Funeral services are under the direction of Flores Funeral Home in Mission.

Published in The Monitor on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Viewing
04:30 - 08:00 PM
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
AUG
7
Burial
11:00 AM
Valley Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
219 South Mayberry St.
Mission, TX 78572
956-585-2611
August 4, 2020
My Mother my everything you were a guiding light for me . Be cause of you I am a better person I will always be forever grateful to you, for always believing you in me. Thank You for letting me be your Daughter I will Miss You for the rest of my life. Know that you were loved by many and will be missed by all. I Love You
Amanda Cavazos
Daughter
