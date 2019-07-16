|
|
McAllen - Amalia Martinez, 81, went home to our Lord Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg.
Ms. Martinez was born and lived in McAllen all of her life.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Guadalupe Moreno; and a daughter, Guadalupe Garcia.
Ms. Martinez is survived by three children, Maria Idolina (Francisco Jr.) Contreras of Kennewick, WA, Maria Teresita Garcia and Cruz Garcia, both of McAllen; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at San Juan Diego Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on July 16, 2019