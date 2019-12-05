|
Irving, TX - Amalio Garcia, age 75, of Irving, Texas passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019.
Amalio Garcia was born on January 5, 1944 in Salineno, Texas to the parentage of: Amalio and Josefa Garcia. He married Judy Walker on November 15, 1975.
Amalio had a strong work ethic, beginning as a child migrant worker. He had many other jobs such as a truck driver for Merchants Fast Motor Lines and then at Mary Kay.
Amalio served God for many years at Grace Community Church and went on Mission trips to Mexico and to Nicaragua. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, and going to see live local music with his wife of 44 years, Judy. His true joy, in later years, was his grandchildren. Amalio worked hard as a provider for his family and will be forever missed by many.
Amalio is survived by his wife, Judy Garcia; sons: David Garcia and wife, Stacey of Utah and Javier Garcia and wife, Veronica of Dallas, TX; daughters: Alicia Williams and husband, Jason of Utah, Audra Garcia of Irving, TX, Raquel Garcia and husband, James Martin of Irving, TX and Pilar Garcia of Irving, TX; grandchildren: Ashley Gilleland, Alex Williams, Stephanie Garcia and Heather Garcia all of Utah; grandchildren: Zoe Lass-Garcia, Clementine Martin, Ziggy Martin, and Arden Garcia all of Irving, TX; eight great grandchildren all of Utah; sisters: Gloria Ibanez of Roma, TX and Alma De la Garza and husband Hilario of Alice, TX; brothers: Johnny Garcia and wife, Beatriz of Roma, TX and Sergio Garcia and wife, Lydia of Palmview, TX; nieces, nephews and many other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Fernando and Amador and sister, Yolanda.
Visitation for Amalio Garcia will be held on Wednesday, Decmber 4, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Restland Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2;30 pm in The Memorial Chapel at Restland Funeral Home. Restland is located at: 13005 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75243 and can be reached at 972-238-7111
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 5, 2019