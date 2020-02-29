|
|
League City, TX - Amanda Michelle Garza, of League City, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Houston, Texas at the age of 37. She was born on November 18, 1982 in McAllen, Texas to Julio Martinez and Mary Alice Reynolds. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She continually made people laugh and smile. Her character was so strong. She was always kind, courageous, and so forgiving. She inspired others through her fearlessness and positivity. Throughout her fight, her faith in God grew stronger and stronger. She is survived by her loving husband Mario Garza, daughters Alyssa Michelle Garza and Alanna Marie Garza, father Julio Martinez, mother Mary Alice Reynolds and husband Michael Reynolds, sisters Vanessa K. Taherzadeh, Kylee Kelley, Nicole King and many other loving family and friends. The Family will receive friends on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 4-8:00PM with a Rosary at 6 o'clock at Crowder Funeral Home - Webster Location, 111 East Medical Center Blvd., Webster, Texas 77598. A Ceremony will follow at Crowder Funeral Home in Webster on Monday at 1:00PM with Deacon Russ Carroll officiating.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 29, 2020