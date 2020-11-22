Alamo - Amanda Mireles, 82, went home to the Lord Saturday, November 21, 2020, at her residence in Alamo.Amanda was born and raised in Alamo.She is preceded in death by her parents, Guadalupe and Augustina Lopez; and four brothers, Raul, Federico, Ruben, and Abel Lopez.Amanda is survived by her husband of 67 years, Macario Mireles of Alamo; 12 children, Francisco (Norma) Mireles, Trinidad (Floriberta) Mireles, both of Alamo, Leonor M. (Jim) Matano of New Braunfels, Juan (Maria) Mireles of Weslaco, Marcos (RosaBel) Mireles, Camila (Salvador) Olivo, Gustavo Mireles, all of Alamo, Flor (Eleazar) Limon of Donna, Maribel Mireles, Daniel (Marisol) Mireles, Macario (Mary) Mireles Jr., Gerardo Mireles, Cristobal (Linda) Mireles, all of Alamo, Felicitas (Pablo) Alvarado Chavez of Monterrey, MX; 38 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and a brother, Francisco Lopez of Del Rio.Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, November 22, 2020 and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service Monday, November 23, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Iglesia Nueva Jerusalen in San Juan. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.