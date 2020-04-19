Amando Guerra
McAllen - Amando Guerra, US Army veteran and retired FBI Agent with 25 years of service, passed away peacefully at his home on April 15th, 2020 while in the care of his family. He is survived by his wife Aida of 54 years, his four daughters Lorraine Gonzalez (Robert), Laura Pico (Juan), Lamar Raders (Michael), Patricia Christie (Donald), and his brother Pablo. He is also survived by five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Amando was born on March 30th, 1939 in Agua Nueva, Texas to Servando and Isaura Guerra. He graduated from Pan American College and received his Master's degree at the Inter-American University of Puerto Rico. Amando was a commissioned officer with the United States Army and had a successful career with the Federal Bureau of Investigations. Amando led a rich life and was well traveled with his military service, his career, and with his family and friends. He was an avid hunter, rancher and scholar. In his later years he volunteered his time to the Texas State Guard and enjoyed many friendships as a result. His vibrant personality, charm, and intelligence will be greatly missed by friends, family, and all who were blessed to have known him.A viewing is scheduled for Sunday April 19th, 2020 at Kreidler Funeral Home in McAllen from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. The funeral service is scheduled for April 20th, 2020 at Valley Memorial Gardens on Taylor Road in Mission. Father Felix of Our Lady of Sorrows Church will officiate the service. The CDC guidelines will be strictly enforced for services.

Published in The Monitor on Apr. 19, 2020.
