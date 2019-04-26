Home

Funeraria del Angel - Highland Funeral Home
6705 N. FM 88
Weslaco, TX 78596
(956) 968-5538
Ambrosia G. Montalvo
Edcouch - Ambrosia G. Montalvo, age 96, entered eternal rest with our Lord on Tuesday April, 23 2019. Ambrosia was born April 22, 1923. She is preceded in death by her son Armando† (Yolanda) Gonzalez. She is survived by her husband Gilberto V. Montalvo, 5-daughters; Olga (Oscar†) Gonzalez, Dolores (Roy) Gonzales, Ninfa (Eusebio) de la Garza, Elva (Ramiro) Silva, Yolanda (Roger) Herrald, 2-sons; Roy (Dalia) Montalvo, Hector (Rebecca) Montalvo; 30 grandchildren, 71 great-grandchildren, and 27 great-great-gandchildren.

Visitation will be on Friday April 26, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home in Weslaco, TX.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday April 27, 2019 at Saint Theresa of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church in Edcouch, TX, followed with the Interment at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco, TX.

All Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home in Weslaco, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 26, 2019
