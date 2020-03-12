Home

Ambrosio G. Barrientos Obituary
McAllen - Ambrosio G. Barrientos, 78, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center. Born in Alamo, Texas, Mr. Barrientos was a retired fork lift operator for Griffin & Brand. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Maria Elena "Mary" Barrientos; daughter, Idalia Barrientos. and son, Roque "Rocky" Barrientos. Mr. Barrientos is survived by his loving and caring daughter, Karen (Mario Morin, Jr.) Barrientos from San Antonio; and daughter-in-law, Iraida Nunez; his adoring grandchildren, Ryan (Miranda) Cruz of Odessa, Texas; Allison Lopez, Emily Morin and Natalie Morin both from Edinburg; and Rubin Barrientos of Vacaville, California; and one great grandson, Kyle Keith Cruz from Odessa, Texas.

Committal services of Mr. Barrientos cremains are pending at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen according to the family's wishes and will be announced at a later date. The Barrientos family entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 12, 2020
