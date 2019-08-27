Home

Pharr - Amelia A. Flores, 82 of Pharr, TX entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her husband Octavio Flores, Jr.; sons Pedro Flores and Fidel Flores; a daughter Herminia Gonzalez. She is survived by her children Criselda (Jose) Castillo of Pharr, Maximo Flores, Isaac (Aracely) Flores of Mission, Irasema (Juan) Oliva of San Juan, Orfelinda (Alfonso) Lopez of Pharr and Marisela (Eloy) Peralez of Alamo; a sister Enedina Acosta of Brownsville; 31 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. Visitation will be held today, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 beginning at 5:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Pharr with burial to follow at San Juan Cemetery.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 27, 2019
