Edcouch - On Sunday, October 6, 2019 we lost a beautiful soul, Amelia Canales; Amelia was born on September 23, 1933. She is preceded in death by her parents, Aniceto Solis Canales and Adelina Castaneda Canales, her brothers Daniel, Francisco and Aniceto Canales and her sisters Maria Garza, Adelina Rodriguez, Esperanza Martinez and Beatriz Canales.
She had no children, but is survived by her niece Belinda Bazan, Aniceto Canales and Andres Canales and several other nieces, nephews, and great nephews.
She was a life-long resident of Edcouch and spent nearly all her life serving God by volunteering with St. Theresa Catholic Church in Edcouch, Texas. She was involved with her several volunteer organizations and youth activities ranging from teaching CCD classes to sing in the choir and reciting the rosary at funerals.
Amelia retired from the Edcouch- Elsa Independent School District.
Special thanks to CIMA Hospice Staff, Noemi Moron, Lydia Villarreal and Odon H. Rodriguez for the love and care that you provided during her time of need.
Visitations will be held from 1:00 pm with a Holy Rosary being recited at 7;00 pm on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home located at 6705 N FM 88, Weslaco, Texas (next to Highland Memorial Cemetery). Funeral service will take place Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Edcouch, Texas.
All Funeral Arrangements for Amelia are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home in Weslaco, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 8, 2019