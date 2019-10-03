Home

Amelia E. Garza

Rio Grande City - Amelia E. Garza passed away and went to be with the Lord on October 1st, 2019. Amelia had just celebrated her 90th birthday on September 22, 2019.

Amelia lived in La Rosita, TX. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Silvestre Garza; her son Alberto Garza (Martha Garza). She is survived by her son, Daniel Garza, her grandchildren: Victoria Garza (Kingsville), Sara Fuhrken (Corpus Christi), Veronica Cantu (McAllen), Priscila Bauer (Austin), Lorena Martinez (McAllen), her great grandchildren: Cooper James Fuhrken, Kayla and Claire Cantu, Gabriel and Emilio Bauer, Nicholas and Marlisa Martinez.

Visitation will be held October 3, 2019 from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm with a Holy Rosary being observed at 7:00 pm. Catholic Burial Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Friday October 4, 2019 at Santa Rosa de Lima Catholic Church in La Rosita, Texas followed by interment in Los Barreras Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Rodriguez Funeral Home in Roma, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 3, 2019
