Amelia Pedraza, age 81, of Donna, Texas passed away at her residence on Monday, August 3, 2020. Amelia was born January 27, 1939.
She is preceded in death by her parents Abelina and Pedro Castaneda, her brother Roy Castaneda and grandson Jon Andrew Pedraza.
Amelia Pedraza is survived by her loving husband Andres Pedraza, whom she was married to for 60 years; her two daughters, Ninfa Morin (Ramiro), Sylvia Pedraza, two sons, Ruben Pedraza (Pilar), Andres Pedraza Jr. (Alicia) and five grandchildren: Matthew, Jenny, Aaron, Samantha, and Anthony. Amelia is also survived by her siblings, Jose Castaneda, Ramiro Castaneda, Esequiel Castaneda, Rosendo Castaneda, and Fidel Castaneda, Abelia Sanchez, Ofelia Montemayor and Olga Garza.
Amelia was a loving wife and mother and grandmother who loved life and she will always remain in our hearts.
Visitation Services for Amelia will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home located at 6705 N FM 88 in Weslaco, Texas. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Highland Memorial Park, Weslaco, Texas.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.funerariadelangelhighland.com
for the Pedraza family.
All Funeral Arrangements for Amelia Pedraza are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home in Weslaco, Texas.