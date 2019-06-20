Home

Amelia Valadez Panuco

Amelia Valadez Panuco Obituary
McAllen - Amelia Valadez Panuco, 93, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Amelia was born on March 17, 1926. She is preceded in death by her Husband, Pedro Panuco, her son, Pedro Luis Panuco, and her siblings Amadeo Valadez, Ramona Ramirez, Jovita Rodriguez, Josefina Valadez, and Yolanda Garza.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Annabella Cantu Rodriguez and Gricelda Cantu, as well as her siblings Elvira Salinas, Maria Garza, and Adolfo Valadez. Those cherishing her memory include her grandchildren, Alba Panuco, Alejandra Garcia (Lawrence), Aimee Pizana (Carlos), Rolando Longoria (Juan), Adriana Cardenas (Michael), and her great grandchildren, Aleyda and Andrea Garcia, and Liam and Gavin Cardenas.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2:00-9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Virgil Wilson Memorial Chapel in Mission, TX. Chapel services will be held on Friday, June 21, at 10:00 am at Virgil Wilson Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.virgilwilsonmortuary.com. Funeral Services are under the direction of Virgil Wilson Mortuary of Mission, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on June 20, 2019
