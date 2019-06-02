Edinburg - America Zamora, 93, entered eternal rest with our Lord, Jesus Christ on Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was born on Thursday, July 23, 1925 in Beeville, Texas to Francisco Garza and Paula Perez Garza. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, William Floyd Zamora, Sr., sons; William F. Zamora, Jr. and Luis G. Zamora, brothers; Francisco "Frank" Garza, Ralph Garza, Joe Garza and Henry Garza, sisters; Hermencia Garza and Pauline Gonzalez, and Grand-Fur-baby, Lexx.



Left to cherish her memories are her children; Esilda Z. Solis, Joel (Belinda) Zamora, Sylvia (Eddie) Ruiz and Sandra (Beth Myers) Zamora, 11 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



America lived in Edinburg all her life and was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was a devoted Catholic, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She believed in exercising her civic duty by voting in every election as a Democrat. She enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys and all things culinary. She was the proud owner of Zam's Catering Service. She was a very loving and caring woman who devoted her time to her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, but her legacy lives on through her family. Special thanks to attendant, Alma Lopez and Allstate Hospice.



The Zamora family will receive friends on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be prayed at 7:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 501 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic Mass will be celebrated on, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 501 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic burial will follow to Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3601 North Taylor Road in McAllen Texas. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be: Joel Zamora, Jr., Carlo Zamora, Leo Solis, Jr., Michael Ramirez, Frank Garza, and David Perez. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary