1/1
Amparo Laurel Elizondo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amparo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edinburg - Amparo Laurel Elizondo, 84, entered eternal rest Sunday, August 30, 2020, at her residence in Edinburg.

She was born in San Isidro, Texas to Jose and Amparo E. Laurel. Amparo was raised in Mission where she attended her first years of school and later attended San Isidro High School. Amparo was married to her loving husband, Pablo Sr., for 64 years. They were married on June 3, 1956, and have lived in Edinburg since 1959.

Amparo was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister since 1993 and was a member of the Altar Society. She also served on several committees at St. Joseph's. Amparo was employed as a school district secretary for 29 years until her retirement in 1995. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. And she enjoyed her time visiting family and friends.

Amparo is survived by her loving husband, Pablo Sr.; a daughter, Marivel E. (Ernesto) Rodriguez, of Edinburg; two sons, Pablo Elizondo, Jr. of Edinburg, Homero Lorenzo Elizondo of San Antonio; her pride and joy, six grandchildren, Lisa Victoria R. (Eli) Falcon, Jacob Ernest Rodriguez, Cristina Rae E. (Paul) Garcia, Laura Celena E. (Michael) Vela, Anthony Lorenzo Elizondo, and Austin William Elizondo; six great-grandchildren, Laynie and Taylin Falcon, Olivia and Saber Vela, Prince and Reign Garcia; a sister, Gavina L. Martinez of Harlingen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Amparo E. Laurel; four sisters, Angelina L. Garza, Eudelia L. Garcia, Maria L. Hinojosa, and Hortencia L. Olivarez; and two brothers, Valente Laurel and Gumecindo Laurel, Sr.

Her honored pallbearers will be her grandsons and grandsons-in-law.

If you choose to join her celebration of life, the family would like to remind everyone about social distancing and requiring the use of mask or face covering.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. rosary Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral mass will take place at 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 2, 2020
Our condolences to the Pablo Elizondo family. Prayers and blessings during this difficult time.
Eva and Yvette Corona
Eva Yvette Corona
September 2, 2020
My heartfelt wish is for the Lord to bless you and your family peace and strength as you go through this difficult time. May you find comfort in His love. “Remember, I am with you always, until the end of time.” Matthew 28:20
Evelyn Guerrero
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved