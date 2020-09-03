Edinburg - Amparo Laurel Elizondo, 84, entered eternal rest Sunday, August 30, 2020, at her residence in Edinburg.She was born in San Isidro, Texas to Jose and Amparo E. Laurel. Amparo was raised in Mission where she attended her first years of school and later attended San Isidro High School. Amparo was married to her loving husband, Pablo Sr., for 64 years. They were married on June 3, 1956, and have lived in Edinburg since 1959.Amparo was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister since 1993 and was a member of the Altar Society. She also served on several committees at St. Joseph's. Amparo was employed as a school district secretary for 29 years until her retirement in 1995. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. And she enjoyed her time visiting family and friends.Amparo is survived by her loving husband, Pablo Sr.; a daughter, Marivel E. (Ernesto) Rodriguez, of Edinburg; two sons, Pablo Elizondo, Jr. of Edinburg, Homero Lorenzo Elizondo of San Antonio; her pride and joy, six grandchildren, Lisa Victoria R. (Eli) Falcon, Jacob Ernest Rodriguez, Cristina Rae E. (Paul) Garcia, Laura Celena E. (Michael) Vela, Anthony Lorenzo Elizondo, and Austin William Elizondo; six great-grandchildren, Laynie and Taylin Falcon, Olivia and Saber Vela, Prince and Reign Garcia; a sister, Gavina L. Martinez of Harlingen; and numerous nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Amparo E. Laurel; four sisters, Angelina L. Garza, Eudelia L. Garcia, Maria L. Hinojosa, and Hortencia L. Olivarez; and two brothers, Valente Laurel and Gumecindo Laurel, Sr.Her honored pallbearers will be her grandsons and grandsons-in-law.If you choose to join her celebration of life, the family would like to remind everyone about social distancing and requiring the use of mask or face covering.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. rosary Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral mass will take place at 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.