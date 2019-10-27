Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Amy Schendel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amy Alison Schendel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amy Alison Schendel Obituary
Butte, Montana - Amy Alison Schendel (Sept. 16, 1951-Sept. 30, 2019) passed away of natural causes in Butte, Montana. She was born in New York, N.Y., and lived with her family in various places in the U.S.A., before her family moved to San Miguel De Allende, Mexico. Her father was a writer/reporter, and her mother an artist and secretary. After living 11 years in different cites in Mexico, she with her family moved to McAllen, TX, where Amy entered Junior High and then completed High School and earned a B.A. in English and Biology at the University of Texas in Edinburg. She taught Secondary School in Fabens and Mission TX. A talented artist, she loved to draw and paint even while watching T.V. She also loved pets and writing and frequently moved to live in different parts of the country. She favored Billings, Montana, where her last long-term residence was. Amy was predeceased by her parents Margaret Waltz Schendel and Gordon Schendel, and siblings Jane Jennifer and William. She is survived by three siblings and family. Memorial at Valley Memorial Gardens, Mission. TX.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.