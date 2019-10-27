|
|
Butte, Montana - Amy Alison Schendel (Sept. 16, 1951-Sept. 30, 2019) passed away of natural causes in Butte, Montana. She was born in New York, N.Y., and lived with her family in various places in the U.S.A., before her family moved to San Miguel De Allende, Mexico. Her father was a writer/reporter, and her mother an artist and secretary. After living 11 years in different cites in Mexico, she with her family moved to McAllen, TX, where Amy entered Junior High and then completed High School and earned a B.A. in English and Biology at the University of Texas in Edinburg. She taught Secondary School in Fabens and Mission TX. A talented artist, she loved to draw and paint even while watching T.V. She also loved pets and writing and frequently moved to live in different parts of the country. She favored Billings, Montana, where her last long-term residence was. Amy was predeceased by her parents Margaret Waltz Schendel and Gordon Schendel, and siblings Jane Jennifer and William. She is survived by three siblings and family. Memorial at Valley Memorial Gardens, Mission. TX.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 27, 2019