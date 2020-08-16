Mission, Texas - On August 8, 2020 Ana Isabel Garza was called to be with the Lord in Heaven.It would be wrong to say that Ana lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she got she was always determined to keep going and get better. Her faith was strong till the end, when anyone else would have broken, Ana fought on. In one phone call with her husband while in a COVID unit she told him to give her time, she was going to get better and make it, she was saving her strength for that final push, to give it all she had and survive the deadly virus. In the end COVID took her away without a warning, or a goodbye.Left to cherish in her memory is her husband, of 45 years, Rufino Garza. The love birds met at a very young age in Wasco, California in the migrant fields. The love story began in 1973, they later formed a family with their three children and resided in La Rosita, Texas. While the upbringing of her children, Ana stood as a backbone for her husband as he pursued his business endeavors and created a successful Conglomerate Company supporting him every step of the way. Together they decided to move their family to Mission, Texas to be closer to her husband's business Magic Valley Concrete aka (CAPA). In May of 2020 Rufino and Ana celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.Momma or Lovely, as she was known to her children and grandchildren was a pillar of strength. Her home was always beautifully decorated in every season, every theme, and made sure to include her biblical scriptures and figures all over. She always provided exceptional love and support to her family; they were her greatest asset and accomplishment.She is survived by her husband, of 45 years, Rufino Garza of Mission; children Lisa (Roberto) Carlos of McAllen, Rufino (Blanca E.) Garza Jr of Mission, Aissa Garza of Mission; grandchildren Roberto Jr., Mia, Diego, Rufino III, Joaquin T., Jacqueline. She is also survived by her mother Carolina Flores; siblings Diana Gutierrez, Israel Flores, Jose Flores, Dora Linda Flores as well as many nieces and nephews.A private viewing and service will be held, followed by a public graveside at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 4:30 pm. Due to the Covid-19, masks will be required at the cemetery and strict social distancing will be followed.Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in McAllen.