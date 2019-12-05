|
|
Rio Grande City - Ana Maria Barrera Ramirez, 93, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in her home in Rio Grande City surrounded by family. The second of seven children, Ana Maria was born on May 30, 1926, in Rancho Viejo in Jim Hogg County, Texas, to the late Liberato and Encarnacion "Lilie" Barrera.
During World War II, she volunteered with the local Rationing Board office to the service of the United States. In 1944, she graduated from Rio Grande City High School and began working for the Rio Grande Gas Company. Always conscious of those in need, Ana Maria would often give part of her modest salary to cover the bills of needy customers who could not afford to pay. Following her father's death in 1951, she accepted the responsibility to assist her mother in supporting her family and raising her younger sisters.
In 1964, Ana Maria married Derly Ramirez, formerly of Falcon, Texas, and they guided each other closely for fifty-five uninterrupted years. After a twenty-five year tenure with the Gas Company, and encouraged by her family, she returned to Pan American University and graduated with a BA in Education in 1973. She then taught second grade at North Grammar School in Rio Grande City for fifteen years, where she earned a reputation for patience, understanding, and a devotion to excellence. Even to the present day, many of her former students still express appreciation for her influence on their lives.
After her retirement in 1988, Ana Maria dedicated her time to her extended family and her many friends. She was an elegant and respectful lady, she loved to speak with and to visit people, and many counted on her for kindness and sympathy. Her generosity flowed freely whether she had known someone for decades or just ten minutes. Those who knew her never doubted that she genuinely cared for them. And though she had no children of her own, Ana Maria loved her nieces and nephews as a grandmother would and considered herself blessed to be a Madrina to many. Her Catholic faith was the foundation of her life: her inward thoughts and outward actions were rooted firmly in Christian charity.
Ana Maria is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Jose Mario, Liberato H., and Felipe L. Barrera, and by her sister Maria de los Angeles Barrera Gallagher. She is survived by her husband Derly of Rio Grande City, her sisters Guadalupe "Lupita" (Emanuel) Valenciano of Houston, and Lilia Aurora (Dr. Vergel V.) Cruz of Houston; nephews, David Valenciano of Houston, Dr. Daniel (Dr. Amy) Valenciano of Flower Mound, and Vergel B. Cruz of Houston; nieces, Yvette Valenciano of Houston, Marilynn Gallagher of San Antonio, and Marisa Cruz (Gavin) Hurd of Houston.
Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, with a 6 p.m. rosary at Hernandez Funeral Home in Rio Grande City. The funeral Mass will be Monday, December 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Rio Grande. Interment will follow at Rio Grande City Cemetery.
The family expresses its deep gratitude to Alex and Diana Gutierrez for their compassionate care. Hernandez Funeral Home is in charge of all funeral arrangements.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 5, 2019