|
|
Mission - Ana Maria Flores, age 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18,2019 at her residence. She was born on July 25,1939, in San Luis Potosi, San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Ana Maria truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family and maintaining her garden. She is survived by her children Juan Rodriguez, Jose Luis Flores, Ana Maria Flores, Mauricio Flores, Lorenzo Flores, Simon Flores, Cosme Damian Flores, and Pablo Flores as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren and was predeceased by her husband Inocencio Flores and her daughter Sylvia Rodriguez.
Viewing and visitations will begin today, Friday December 20, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. at Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen. Chapel services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Ceballos Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Rudy Sepulveda officiating. Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission, Texas.
The Flores family entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 20, 2019