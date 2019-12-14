|
Edinburg - Ana Maria Garcia, 68 of Edinburg, TX passed into eternal rest on Thursday, December 12, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Berta Lerma Ortiz and Teodoro Ortiz; four brothers; a sister and a grandaughter.
Ana Maria is survived by her loving and devoted husband Gustavo Garcia, Jr.; three sons Mundy (Diana) Cruz, Noel (Christina) Cruz and Elias (Lucy) Cruz; seven grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; four brothers; two sisters; numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 3:00pm-9:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home-Edinburg with a prayer service to be held at 7:00pm. Chapel services will be celebrated Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 10:00 am at Memorial Funeral Home-Edinburg.
The family will depart Memorial Funeral Home-Edinburg at 10:00 am Tuesday, December 17, 2019 for burial services at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 14, 2019