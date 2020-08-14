1/1
Ana Maria Matamoros
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - Ana Maria Matamoros, age 80, of McAllen, TX passed away Tuesday evening, August 11, 2020.

Ana Matamoros worked in the medical field as a young woman. From a young age she was full of dreams and aspirations. Ana always had a great desire to grow and help her family. She overcame adversities with the word of God. Love for her spiritual health will never be forgotten. Her family will always remember her with this verse:

"Dear brothers and sisters, when troubles of any kind come your way, consider it an opportunity for great joy. James 1:2 "

She was preceded in death by her dear husband, Ponciano Matamoros; parents, Thomas and Alejandrina Martinez; and her sister, Norma Macias.

She was survived by her daughter, Nora Carlos; son, Eddy Matamoros; granddaughters, Isamar Carlos and Alexia Matamoros; grandsons, Eddy Jr, Brandon, Christopher Matamoros and Javier Carlos; siblings, Hector Martinez, Roberto Martinez, Jose Luis Martinez and Janie Bueso; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved