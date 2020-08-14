McAllen - Ana Maria Matamoros, age 80, of McAllen, TX passed away Tuesday evening, August 11, 2020.Ana Matamoros worked in the medical field as a young woman. From a young age she was full of dreams and aspirations. Ana always had a great desire to grow and help her family. She overcame adversities with the word of God. Love for her spiritual health will never be forgotten. Her family will always remember her with this verse:"Dear brothers and sisters, when troubles of any kind come your way, consider it an opportunity for great joy. James 1:2 "She was preceded in death by her dear husband, Ponciano Matamoros; parents, Thomas and Alejandrina Martinez; and her sister, Norma Macias.She was survived by her daughter, Nora Carlos; son, Eddy Matamoros; granddaughters, Isamar Carlos and Alexia Matamoros; grandsons, Eddy Jr, Brandon, Christopher Matamoros and Javier Carlos; siblings, Hector Martinez, Roberto Martinez, Jose Luis Martinez and Janie Bueso; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.