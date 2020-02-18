Home

Ana Maria "Anita" Saldana

Ana Maria "Anita" Saldana Obituary
San Juan - Ana Maria Saldana, 99, went home to our Lord Saturday, February 15, 2020, at The Heights of Alamo.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Filiberto Saldana; a son, Gabino Saldana; her parents, Pablo Sanchez and Sinforosa Mireles; and a brother, Alberto Sanchez.

Mrs. Saldana is survived by her five children, Refugio (Maria C.) Saldana of Edinburg, Consuelo (Margarito) Moreno of Chicago, IL, Angelica (Ramiro) Salazar of Stream-Wood, IL, Jose Raul (Irma) Saldana and Pablo Saldana, both of San Juan.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, February 18, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 18, 2020
