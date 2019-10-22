Home

Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home
322 East Kuhn Steet
Edinburg, TX 78541
(956) 383-4931
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home
322 East Kuhn Steet
Edinburg, TX 78541
Rosary
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home
322 East Kuhn Steet
Edinburg, TX 78541
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
122 West Fay Street
Edinburg, TX
Anastacio "Tacho" Armijo Jr.


1946 - 2019
Anastacio "Tacho" Armijo Jr. Obituary
Edinburg - Anastacio Armijo, Jr., 73, known to his friends as "Tacho" reunited with his parents; Anastacio Armijo, Sr. and Eulalia Salazar Armijo and sister, Maria De La Luz Armijo, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his residence in Edinburg. He was born on Saturday, June 15, 1946 in Edinburg, Texas.

Tacho is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Estela Flores Armijo, sons; Anastacio (Laura) Armijo, III of Harlingen, TX and Alberto (Delma) Armijo of San Antonio, TX, daughters; Ariza (Raul+) January, of Johnstown, CO and Athena (Cruz Olivarez) Armijo, of Edinburg, TX. He will fondly be remembered by his grandchildren; Abrynah, Aron, Lucas, Ryan, Deleena, Danica Armijo and Ashton January.

Also surviving are his sisters; Frances and Maria de Jesus Armijo, Margaret (Robert) Lopez, Bertha (Gary) Larson and Mary (Joe) Martinez.

Mr. Armijo received his B.S. Degree from Pan American College in 1972 and Master's Degree from Texas A & I University in Kingsville, Texas in 1974. He was an educator for 47 years and retired from Edinburg CISD. He later joined St. Matthews Episcopal School and resigned October 4, 2019 after 10 plus years of service.

His family will receive friends today, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. with a Holy Rosary to be prayed at 7 p.m. in the Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg, TX. Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 122 West Fay Street in Edinburg. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be: Aron Armijo, Cruz Olivarez, Richard Davila, Sergio Navarro, Jesse Ruiz and Herman Jimenez. Services will conclude at Church. Funeral services have been entrusted to Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 22, 2019
