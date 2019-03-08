Home

Anastacio "Guero" Vela Jr.

Anastacio "Guero" Vela Jr. Obituary
Lufkin, TX - Anastacio "Guero" Vela Jr, 67, entered into eternal rest on January 30th, 2109, with his family by his side. He is survived by his brothers: Roberto Vela, Eduardo Vela, and his sisters: Juanita Vela Garcia, Rosalba Vela Castillo, and Leticia Vela. Anastacio was preceded in death by his loving parents: Anastacio Vela Sr, Juanita Martinez Vela, his sister Dolores Vela Madero, and his niece Cynthia Madero Leos.

Anastacio leaves behind several nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles.

An Ash Memorial Service is his honor will be held on March 11th 2019 at 11:00am at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help (2209 Kendlewood Avenue Mcallen Texas 78501) with a Burial of Ash Service at La Piedad Cemetery where he will find his final resting place along side his mother.

He will be missed by all who knew and loved him and he will remain forever in our hearts.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 8, 2019
