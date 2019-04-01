McAllen - Andres Graciano Garza, 27, went to be with our Lord, Thursday, March 28, 2019 in McAllen. Andres is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Graciano and Juanita Garza; maternal grandfather, Hilario Leal.



Andres was a kind loving person who's passion was helping others, his friends, and his family. His continuous support played a vital role for the people that he knew.



He was a kind soul with the spirit of a warrior. He never gave up no matter how hard things got for him and he carried around a smile that light up your day and erase your troubles. A man with a heart of gold that this world will surely miss.



Mr. Garza is survived by his parents, Ernesto and Diana Garza; his sister, Alysa Garza; maternal grandmother, Cecilia Leal; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.



Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary, Monday, April 1, 2019, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in McAllen.



Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary