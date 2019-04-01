The Monitor Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funeral Home
4610 S. Jackson Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 618-5900
Resources
More Obituaries for Andres Garza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andres Graciano Garza

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Andres Graciano Garza Obituary
McAllen - Andres Graciano Garza, 27, went to be with our Lord, Thursday, March 28, 2019 in McAllen. Andres is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Graciano and Juanita Garza; maternal grandfather, Hilario Leal.

Andres was a kind loving person who's passion was helping others, his friends, and his family. His continuous support played a vital role for the people that he knew.

He was a kind soul with the spirit of a warrior. He never gave up no matter how hard things got for him and he carried around a smile that light up your day and erase your troubles. A man with a heart of gold that this world will surely miss.

Mr. Garza is survived by his parents, Ernesto and Diana Garza; his sister, Alysa Garza; maternal grandmother, Cecilia Leal; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary, Monday, April 1, 2019, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in McAllen.

Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Legacy Funeral Home
View Now