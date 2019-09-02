|
|
Weslaco - Andres Jackson, 76, went home to our Lord, Friday, August 30, 2019, at his home in Weslaco, Texas.
Andres was born in La Blanca, Texas on May 23, 1943. He met the love of his life, Maria Carranza, in 1963 while working at a frozen food company in San Carlos, Texas. They married a year later and raised three children.
Andres was a loving husband, generous father, proud grandfather, caring brother and loyal friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Andres adored his grandchildren, and no request from them - small or large - was denied. He enjoyed outdoor activities especially gardening and fishing.
Andres is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Maria Carranza Jackson; three children, Norma Benitez, David Jackson (Patricia), and Michael Jackson (Beatriz); nine grandchildren, Krystal Garcia, Kristofer Garcia, Ashlie Benitez, Julianna Benitez, Jennifer Benitez, Kyla Jackson, Emma Jackson, Rylan Jackson, Rowen Jackson; one great-grandson Jackson Garcia; and his siblings, Martin Jackson, Benigno Jackson, Espiridion "Speedy" Jackson, Rita Jackson, and Noemi Jackson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Benito and Adela Jackson, brothers Delmiro Jackson and Ramiro Jackson.
The Jackson family would like to express their sincerest thanks and gratitude to all of those who helped care for Andres during his illness.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a 7:00 PM rosary on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home (6705 N FM 88) in Weslaco, Texas. A Mass will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Theresa of Infant Jesus Church (200 Salazar St.) in Edcouch, Texas.
All Funeral Home arrangements for Mr. Andres Jackson are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home in Weslaco, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 2, 2019