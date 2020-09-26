1/1
Andres Lopez Sr.
1926 - 2020
Rio Grande City - Andres Lopez, Sr. 93, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Rio Grande City Retama Rehabilitation Center. Andres was born in Edinburg, TX on November 10, 1926. He served proudly in the US Army during WW II and Korean War. Andres was also a former employee at R.G.C.C.I.S.D. Some of you may remember him as a custodian at Ringgold Intermediate or as the county cemetery caretaker. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gregoria G. Lopez; daughter, Librada Lopez; father, Florencio Lopez; mother, Librada Lopez; 2 brothers, and 7 sisters. He is survived by his sons, Marcelo (Marion) Lopez, Florencio (Marina Hernandez) Lopez and Andres (Diana) Lopez Jr.; by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will cherish his memory forever. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 27th from 11am to 8pm and Monday, September 28th from 8am to 10am at Hernandez Funeral Home in Rio Grande City. Funeral services will be held at 9am on Monday, September 28th at Hernandez Funeral Home in Rio Grande City. Interment will follow at Starr County Cemetery and full military honors will be conducted by the VFW Post of Rio Grande City.



Published in The Monitor on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
11:00 - 08:00 PM
Hernandez Funeral Home
SEP
28
Visitation
08:00 AM
Hernandez Funeral Home
SEP
28
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Hernandez Funeral Home
SEP
28
Interment
Starr County Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hernandez Funeral Home
701 East Eisenhower
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
(956) 487-2544
