1/1
Andres Luna
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andres's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - Andres Luna, 50, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family as he would have wanted.

Andres ("Andy") was a retired Sergeant with the Edinburg Police Department-he devoted 20 years to the service, and is remembered as a dedicated officer, father, husband, and friend. Andy loved playing music, cracking jokes, and spending time with his family. Andy was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in Oct. 2016 and fought the terminal illness for 4 years. The family would like to thank the dedicated doctors and nurses at Legacy Hospice for their kindness and support. It is the family's hope that more people become educated about ALS and that, one day, a cure will be found.

Andy is preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Maria Luna.

He is survived by his wife, Susana Luna; a daughter and son, Brandon and Brianna Luna; a step-daughter and step-son, Amani and Adel Husain; two sisters, Yvette Aleman and Presilla Castillo; and five brothers, Kevin, Kerry, David, Julio, and Mark Luna.

Visitation will be held from 12 to 3 pm, with a 1 pm memorial service on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
18
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved