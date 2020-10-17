McAllen - Andres Luna, 50, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family as he would have wanted.Andres ("Andy") was a retired Sergeant with the Edinburg Police Department-he devoted 20 years to the service, and is remembered as a dedicated officer, father, husband, and friend. Andy loved playing music, cracking jokes, and spending time with his family. Andy was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in Oct. 2016 and fought the terminal illness for 4 years. The family would like to thank the dedicated doctors and nurses at Legacy Hospice for their kindness and support. It is the family's hope that more people become educated about ALS and that, one day, a cure will be found.Andy is preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Maria Luna.He is survived by his wife, Susana Luna; a daughter and son, Brandon and Brianna Luna; a step-daughter and step-son, Amani and Adel Husain; two sisters, Yvette Aleman and Presilla Castillo; and five brothers, Kevin, Kerry, David, Julio, and Mark Luna.Visitation will be held from 12 to 3 pm, with a 1 pm memorial service on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.