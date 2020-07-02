1/1
Andres Rios Jr.
Edinburg - Andres Rios Jr., 67, passed away at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas.

Andres was born on November 2, 1952, in Tulia, Texas. He married his loving wife of 51 years on November 4, 1968. Mr. Rios worked and retired from the Southern Pacific Railroad. He had such a positive personality that made the people around him feel welcomed and loved. He was also a faithful servant of God and dedicated his life to Jehovah God and his family. His favorite scripture was Matthew 24:14. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 51 years, his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Frances Ann Rios; parents, Andres Rios Sr. and Cristela Rios; three siblings, Estella Rios, Alberto Rios, Homero Rios; sister-in-law, Jovita Rios.

Mr. Rios is survived by his spouse, Janie H. Rios; three children, Andres (Oneyda) Rios III, Jeremy (Alejandra) Rios, Matthew (Saira) Rios; six grandchildren, Sophia Madison (Sophie), Andres Joseph (A.J.), Alexis Sharai (Lexi), Nina Alejandra, Matthew Levi Jr., Mia Francheska; siblings, Blasito (Angelica) Rios, Ramon Rios, Ruben (Eva) Rios, Alfredo (Mary) Rios, Reymundo (Alicia) Rios, Elizabeth (Betty)(Marcos) Garza, Elvia (Eliseo) Abrego; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral service- due to Covid-19 will be held for family and friends. Service and time have been sent out to family and friends previously.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 2, 2020.
