San Antonio, TX - Andrew Robert Chauvin "Andy" passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Vitas hospice in San Antonio Texas. Andy was born on August 18, 1967 in McAllen Texas and is preceded in death by his mother, Karen Chauvin, his Uncle, Gary "Bud" Chauvin, his Aunt, Ann Brown and grandparents, Chauvin and Kremer.



He is survived by his father, Larry Chauvin of McAllen; his wife, Bobbie of San Antonio; his children, Andrew, Julia, Ava and Antonio "Tony" all of San Antonio Texas; sister, Lorraine (Bobby) Adams of Spring Hill, Tennessee, sister, Julie Chauvin of Austin; brother, Robert Chauvin of McAllen and brother, Gary (Addie) Chauvin of Austin; mother of his children, Ida Montellano-Chauvin of San Antonio along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, godchildren, in-laws, and many lifelong friends.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery, located at 1201 S. Main St, McAllen Texas 78501. Chaplin Bert Jamie of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church of McAllen Texas will officiate the service. We ask all attendees to adhere to current social distancing and mask requirements. It is our intention to celebrate Andy in a non-restrictive environment on a later date soon.



