Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
View Map
Angel Baltazar Gonzalez Obituary
Edinburg - Angel Baltazar Gonzalez, 19, died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Edinburg.

Born in Edinburg, a student at Edinburg High School Class of 2019.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Baltazar Segovia.

Angel is survived by his parents, Jesus Gonzalez and Gladys Segovia; his maternal grandmother, Velia Segovia; his paternal grandparents, Martin and Ofelia Gonzalez; four siblings, Valerie Reyes, Martin Gonzalez, Jesus Gonzalez, Jr., and Isaac Gonzalez; numerous other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, March 26, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 26, 2020
